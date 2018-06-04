Menu
BREAK IN: Tirroan Rural Fire Brigade was broken into last week with the thieves taking off with thousands of dollars worth of items.
BREAK IN: Tirroan Rural Fire Brigade was broken into last week with the thieves taking off with thousands of dollars worth of items. Contributed
Crime

LOW ACT: Thieves ransack fire station

Ashley Clark
by
4th Jun 2018 3:37 PM
VOLUNTEER rural firefighters who were getting ready to respond to a house fire last week were left gobsmacked upon realising their station had been broken into and ransacked

First Officer of Tirroan Fire Brigade Bernie Martin said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen after thieves smashed a bathroom window and helped themselves to a projector, tablet, a toolbox and more, on Wednesday night.

"The brigade got a call to a house fire on Thursday morning and when they got to the station to get the vehicle they discovered the bathroom window smashed and found all of the doors on the vehicle open,” he said.

"We have just bought a brand new tablet for tracking and mapping - that was gone.

"A toolbox with tools from the back of truck was stolen as was a first-aid kit, oxygen bottles and a fire extinguisher.

"They went into our office and took a radio and projector.”

Mr Martin said the incident had left him feeling disappointed.

"It is disappointing, especially when you think we are a volunteer organisation,” he said.

"A lot of the equipment stolen was purchased through donations.

"Obviously the people who did it aren't bothered by that,” he said.

Police are still investigating the incident but have since recovered the projector.

Bundaberg News Mail

