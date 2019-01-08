Lover's tiff ends with smashed car windshield

DAMAGE: Danielle Webster faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, after smashing her ex-partner's rear car windshield in November last year.

A WOMAN pushed to "breaking point” smashed her ex-boyfriend's rear car windshield with a baseball bat.

Danielle Webster faced the Magistrates court in Bundaberg yesterday on one charge of wilfully damage to property without consent and thereby caused a loss of $250 or less.

Webster pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said Webster had been involved in a relationship with the victim when the offence occurred on November 17 last year.

The court heard at 3am the victim phoned police saying Webster was smashing the rear windshield of a car he owned.

"She struck the vehicle several times,” Sen Const Klassen said.

When asked by Magistrate Neil Lavaring if she would like to make any statement for herself, Webster initially declined, saying she wanted to get the matter over with.

But shortly after, Webster opened up into details of the day the offence occurred.

Webster said she had been pushed to her "breaking point” after a "couple of hours of stuff” happening between the then couple.

"Leading up to it ... he threw my phone in the Burnett River,” Webster said.

"I threw his wallet but he got it back.”

She also alleged her then partner had damaged her vehicle.

Mr Lavaring accepted Webster had been "upset with him” then "went over” and smashed the windshield.

It was heard the car was "used as a burnout vehicle” and was unregistered.

Webster was convicted and fined $250.