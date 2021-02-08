LOVERS DAY: 12 date ideas to treat your special person

Here are just 12 date ideas in Bundaberg this February 14.

Love is in the air for Bundaberg with Valentine’s Day less than a week away.

Here’s a list of dinner date options to treat the special person in your life this February 14.

Turtle’s Paradise Cafe

Where better to enjoy a meal this Valentine’s Day than in the heart of Bargara?

Tucked away on Hughes Rd is Turtle’s Paradise Cafe who have organised a delicious set menu for loved up couples to enjoy.

Choose between twice cooked pork belly and pan seared barramundi for your main followed by either banoffee bread or choc fudge brownie for dessert.

The two-course meal is $60 per person.

Book a table by phoning 4159 1245.

HSG At The Gardens

Select seared scallops, grilled kangaroo or orange cured salmon as an entree, followed by your choice of pork belly, grilled aged sirloin steak or roasted chicken breast for main.

Make sure you save room for dessert though with a choice of double choc brownie with berry coulis, baked lemon and raspberry cheesecake or sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce.

Enjoy this three-course meal in an intimate setting at HSG At The Gardens.

Tickets are $59, includes a glass of bubbles on arrival and can be secured by phoning 4303 7711.

Reading Cinemas

If you prefer the candy bar over a restaurant and bar, head over to Reading Cinemas and watch new release Long Story Short or classic rom-com Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

To view screening times and book your tickets, click here.

Melbourne Hotel

Nothing gets your mouth watering quite like the Valentine’s Day set menu at the Melbourne Hotel.

Enjoy one of two tasting platters as a starter, followed by Mediterranean fettuccine, surf n turf or grilled salmon for mains and butter pecan affogato, chocolate mud cake or New York cheesecake for dessert.

Enjoy your meal while seated in the venue’s private function room.

The three-course meal is $120 per pair.

Call 4151 3065 to make a booking.