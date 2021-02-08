LOVERS DAY: 12 date ideas to treat your special person
Love is in the air for Bundaberg with Valentine’s Day less than a week away.
Here’s a list of dinner date options to treat the special person in your life this February 14.
- Turtle’s Paradise Cafe
Where better to enjoy a meal this Valentine’s Day than in the heart of Bargara?
Tucked away on Hughes Rd is Turtle’s Paradise Cafe who have organised a delicious set menu for loved up couples to enjoy.
Choose between twice cooked pork belly and pan seared barramundi for your main followed by either banoffee bread or choc fudge brownie for dessert.
The two-course meal is $60 per person.
Book a table by phoning 4159 1245.
- HSG At The Gardens
Select seared scallops, grilled kangaroo or orange cured salmon as an entree, followed by your choice of pork belly, grilled aged sirloin steak or roasted chicken breast for main.
Make sure you save room for dessert though with a choice of double choc brownie with berry coulis, baked lemon and raspberry cheesecake or sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce.
Enjoy this three-course meal in an intimate setting at HSG At The Gardens.
Tickets are $59, includes a glass of bubbles on arrival and can be secured by phoning 4303 7711.
- Reading Cinemas
If you prefer the candy bar over a restaurant and bar, head over to Reading Cinemas and watch new release Long Story Short or classic rom-com Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
To view screening times and book your tickets, click here.
- Melbourne Hotel
Nothing gets your mouth watering quite like the Valentine’s Day set menu at the Melbourne Hotel.
Enjoy one of two tasting platters as a starter, followed by Mediterranean fettuccine, surf n turf or grilled salmon for mains and butter pecan affogato, chocolate mud cake or New York cheesecake for dessert.
Enjoy your meal while seated in the venue’s private function room.
The three-course meal is $120 per pair.
Call 4151 3065 to make a booking.
- Innes Park Country Club
Spend the afternoon listening to music with your favourite person when the Country Club hosts their Music in the Park event.
Starting from midday, bands Playing With Fire and Kickstart will perform and there will be a range of food vans on the day.
Entry is $20 and includes a delicious chocolate tart.
Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 4159 3489.
- Coastal Rush Popup Picnics 1770
Surprise your favourite person with a weekend away and styled picnic by Coastal Rush Popup Picnics 1770.
Offering three romantic packages starting from $280, enjoy a stunning picnic set up with a scenic view, goodies hamper and bubbles.
For more information, phone 0421 766 388.
- Water St Kitchen
Try a delicious six-course degustation dinner and pair it with a selection of fine wines and refreshing cocktails.
Bundaberg musician Matt Barker will also be performing live on the night.
For more information or to secure a table, phone 4196 0689.
- Bert’s
Grab a romantic table for two and indulge in a three-course dinner with drinks at Bert’s bar.
The $170 per couple package includes two drinks on arrival, a entree and dessert to share, two mains and a red rose for the happy couple to take home.
Choose from two seating times and book a table by phoning 4326 4000. The Deli
Enjoy a romantic evening at The Deli which is offering a delicious three-course meal for $55 per person.
To book, phone 4198 3710.
- Oodies Cafe
If you’re looking for a sweet atmosphere, head over to Oodies Cafe as the popular Cake and Cordial Sessions returns to Bundy.
Enjoy live music performances by Allison Forbes, Kelly Cork, Freight Train Foxes and Megan Cooper.
Tickets are $35 which includes cake and cordial.
Secure your tickets by phoning 4153 5340.
- H20 Restaurant and Bar
Serving up its a la carte menu with some Valentine’s Day themed food and drink specials available, H20 is holding a special night for love birds to enjoy a two-course meal for $60 or three courses for $79 per person.
To book, phone 4155 8777.
- Thai Tulips
For just $45 per person, enjoy a three-course meal at Thai Tulips.
Created by chef Phinit, the special select menu features barbecue sea scallop and calamari rings as entree, a choice of sweet and sour duck stir-fry, prawn fried rice or chicken parcels for main and chocolate covered strawberries with ice-cream for dessert.
Kick off the night with a glass of champagne and enjoy the romantic atmosphere with candlelit tables.
Reserve your table by phoning 4153 1881.