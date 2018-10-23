Loved-up turtles caught in the act

TURTLE LOVE: Sven O'Brien captured two turtles getting it on at Mon Repos Beach on Monday.

IN A clear sign that turtle breeding season is about get under way, a pair have been caught in the act in the shallow waters of Mon Repos beach.

The chance encounter was captured by Bundy's Sven O'Brien who said despite spending plenty of time at the turtle rookery, it was the first time he'd seen such a spectacular.

To make the moment even more memorable, Mr O'Brien said he was showing a visiting friend from Adelaide the sights and the encounter meant his mate got to see "Bundy at it's best”.

"They were just right there on the shoreline,” he said.

"We were able to get up close and walk around them.

"She was really old, she had half her front flipper missing and clearly had signs of aging on her shell.

"He was really quite healthy but it was funny because the female didn't seem to want a bar of it.

"Every few minutes she'd try and scuttle off but the male would hold on.

"We watched the turtles in action for about three minutes and then they went out to sea again.”

Mr O'Brien said he loved Mon Repos Beach and visited every couple of weeks, but this sight was something unique and unexpected.

"I've seen tiny turtles running down the beach once or twice during the day but not turtles that size during daylight hours, it was amazing,” he said.

Mon Repos tours kick off next month, visit www.bundabergregion.org/ for more details.