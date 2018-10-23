Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TURTLE LOVE: Sven O'Brien captured two turtles getting it on at Mon Repos Beach on Monday.
TURTLE LOVE: Sven O'Brien captured two turtles getting it on at Mon Repos Beach on Monday. Sven O'Brien
Offbeat

Loved-up turtles caught in the act

Carolyn Booth
by
23rd Oct 2018 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A clear sign that turtle breeding season is about get under way, a pair have been caught in the act in the shallow waters of Mon Repos beach.

The chance encounter was captured by Bundy's Sven O'Brien who said despite spending plenty of time at the turtle rookery, it was the first time he'd seen such a spectacular.

To make the moment even more memorable, Mr O'Brien said he was showing a visiting friend from Adelaide the sights and the encounter meant his mate got to see "Bundy at it's best”.

"They were just right there on the shoreline,” he said.

"We were able to get up close and walk around them.

"She was really old, she had half her front flipper missing and clearly had signs of aging on her shell.

"He was really quite healthy but it was funny because the female didn't seem to want a bar of it.

"Every few minutes she'd try and scuttle off but the male would hold on.

"We watched the turtles in action for about three minutes and then they went out to sea again.”

Mr O'Brien said he loved Mon Repos Beach and visited every couple of weeks, but this sight was something unique and unexpected.

"I've seen tiny turtles running down the beach once or twice during the day but not turtles that size during daylight hours, it was amazing,” he said.

Mon Repos tours kick off next month, visit www.bundabergregion.org/ for more details.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pressure rises for Hinkler seat as Coalition support fades

    premium_icon Pressure rises for Hinkler seat as Coalition support fades

    Politics FEDERAL member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's hold on the region's seat may be under threat, with Newspoll data revealing a disintegration of voter support.

    • 23rd Oct 2018 5:31 PM
    Teen behind 34-officer man hunt pleads guilty

    premium_icon Teen behind 34-officer man hunt pleads guilty

    Crime Preston Donald-Zane Quakawoot, 18, pleads guilty to four charges

    STATE GOVT: Jewel development could still fall through

    premium_icon STATE GOVT: Jewel development could still fall through

    News Impacts to the Mon Repos turtle rookery would hold national interest

    Local Partners