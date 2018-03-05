Loved ones, colleagues farewell Bundy's former top cop

FAREWELL: A guard of honour was formed by police officers at Mal Churchill's funeral today.

FAREWELL: A guard of honour was formed by police officers at Mal Churchill's funeral today. Carlie Walker

A GUARD of honour was formed by police and other emergency workers when former Bundy police inspector Mal Churchill was farewelled in Maryborough today.

Mr Churchill died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, with Chris, his wife of more than 30 years, by his side.

Former colleagues, his sons and brother Laurie shared memories of the much-loved cop yesterday.

Despite retiring in 2006 after 40 years of service with the police, Mr Churchill was determined to do more for his community, becoming disaster management co-ordinator in Bundaberg in 2009 and later on the Fraser Coast.

But it was his role as a father and grandfather that he loved with most and, Adam said, when he truly shone.

"He loved his grandkids with an unrivalled passion,” he said.

Laurie yesterday said his brother was an avid fisherman, loved spending time with family and was a wordsmith in a league of his own - "a walking thesaurus,” Laurie said.

COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: Mal Churchill in Bundaberg during his time as the city's disaster management co-ordinator. Scottie Simmonds BUN100211MAL5

Mr Churchill began his career as a police officer at Fortitude Valley and worked in north and central Queensland before becoming inspector of the Bundaberg district in 1992.

"I've seen numerous challenges - how the police respond to sieges, accidents on the highway and murders and the Tilt Train derailment,” he said upon receiving an Australian Police Medal in 2006.

"I'm a great believer in the people and the community I work with.

"And I'm very fortunate that I have a loving wife and family that has adjusted to the life of a police officer.”

In 2013, he was awarded a National Emergency Medal for his role as Bundaberg's disaster management co-ordinator during the 2010-11 flood.

Mr Churchill is survived by wife Chris, their five sons, Adam, Travis, Cameron, Trent and Aiden, and his grandchildren.