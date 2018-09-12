Menu
Dianne Francis sadly lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, aged 45.
Dianne Francis sadly lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, aged 45.
Loved Hervey Bay midwife loses battle with cancer

Jodie Callcott
Kerrie Alexander
by and
11th Sep 2018 5:15 PM
CHERISHED mother-of-five, Dianne Francis, sadly lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, aged 45.

The dedicated midwife at the Hervey Bay Hospital was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain tumour in 2017 and fought hard to beat the disease after undergoing numerous surgeries.

After her shock diagnosis, a Go Fund Me page was set up by her workmates and raised more than $10,000.

Local charity Rally for a Cause was also enlisted to assist Ms Francis financially, by helping to cover some medical costs.

Ms Francis was an avid supporter of Dunga Derby after being a recipient of the funding last year.

She was part of the Twisted Sisters crew in this year's Dunga Derby, completing the first and last legs with team mates Heather Crompton, Rachael Walker and Anne-Marie Nicol.

They raised about $8200 for the charity.

Family and friends of Ms Francis are invited to celebrate her life at Fraser Coast Crematorium and Bayside Memorial Gardens at 10am Wednesday.

Her parents Darrel and Margaret Francis have asked for donations for Rally for a Cause in lieu of flowers.

