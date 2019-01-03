Loved ex-MP Paul Neville's funeral to be held this weekend

VALE PAUL: The funeral for former Member for Hinkler and cinema manager Paul Neville will be held on Saturday.

THE funeral of former Member for Hinkler Paul Neville will be held on Saturday.

Mr Neville,78, died on New Year's Day at Bundaberg Hospital after a long battle with sickness.

Born on March 28, 1940, the grandfather of six has been remembered as a doting family man.

Mr Neville is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Margaret, children Gaye, Gavin, Sally, Paul and Peter and grandchildren Amy, Micaella, Georgia, Angus, Hugh and Ava.

Relatives and friends of Mr Neville and his family are invited to attend his funeral service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Barolin St, with requiem mass starting at noon.