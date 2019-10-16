Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eumundi snakes
Offbeat

Love triangle: Eastern browns lock horns on doorstep

Matty Holdsworth
16th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the world's most venomous snakes have been caught on camera in a tangling love triangle in bid to win over a female hiding underneath a Eumundi doorstep.

Yesterday, a pair of eastern browns were battling for the right to mate with the female.

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare.

Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa
Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa

Mr Huntley said it was one of the best jobs he had been called to in ages.

"It was pretty hectic," Mr Huntley said.

He said Eumundi was a hot spot for eastern browns and take up plenty of his time.

"Eumundi is a brown snake pit, I get so many calls for browns, but luckily I am only five minutes down the road," he said.

"They can be a difficult snake, not aggressive, but defensive. They have a shorter fuse, so if you threaten them they stand up.

"They're one to absolutely leave to the professionals."

editors picks eumundi luke huntley snake catcher noosa snakes snake season sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Watch: Crash cam footage as man bolts after terrifying smash

    premium_icon Watch: Crash cam footage as man bolts after terrifying smash

    Crime POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Takalvan St last Wednesday, which resulted in a man being charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

    Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

    premium_icon Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

    News A COUPLE have both escaped spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to...

    60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    premium_icon 60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    News A ‘devastating’ diagnosis shatters Bundaberg couple

    School community rallies behind teacher’s aide battling cancer

    premium_icon School community rallies behind teacher’s aide battling...

    News SHALOM College is rallying behind Molly Dawson with a fundraising concert this...

    • 16th Oct 2019 1:20 PM