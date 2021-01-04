LOVE TO LOVE: Sweet couple stories to warm your heart

Nothing feels quite as sweet as falling in love and it seems that the relationship of couples in Bundaberg is so strong, that not even a pandemic could tear them a part.

We take a look back at some of the most precious love stories, anniversaries and engagements from 2020.

And in the words of Love Actually: “General opinions starting to make out that we live in a world of hatred and greed, but I don’t see that … it seems to me that love is everywhere.”

Col and Eva Linderberg

Born and bred in Bundy, Col first met his darling wife who immigrated from The Netherlands in the 1950s, at their church youth group and last year the pair celebrated six decades of marriage.

Click here to read their love story.

Col and Eva Linderberg celebrate sixty years of marriage. Picture: Mike Knott

Gloria and Noel Jamieson

The caring yet modest husband rides his motorised scooter with an Esky filled with Gloria’s favourite food every single day, arriving just in time to enjoy a few snacks before lunch at midday.

And while Gloria is always appreciative of the pies, sausage rolls, marshmallows and Coca Cola, she has pleaded with her husband not to bring any more bananas.

While dementia means Gloria’s speech is sometimes limited, she still loves her music and remembers every word to a variety of songs and the pair are still madly in love.

Click here to read their love story.

Gloria and Noel Jamieson.

Tom Langridge and Tegan Illingworth

After four years of dating, Tom treated his partner to a day out at Sea World with loved ones, but little did Tegan know he was planning another special surprise.

Click here to read their sweet proposal story.

After four years of dating, Tom Langridge surprised his partner Tegan Illingworth with a special proposal, during a seal encounter at SeaWorld.

Ian and Gloria Browning

April Fool’s Day is traditionally a day that’s filled with lighthearted pranks, but for this husband and wife, the special date marks their wedding anniversary and it is as precious as a diamond.

Click here to read their sweet love story.

Ian and Gloria Browning. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Dennis and Marilyn Birch

Meeting at a dance, when they were 17 and 19 years old, the lovely couple decided to tie the knot two years later.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Dennis wanted nothing more than to celebrate his 80th birthday with the love of his life and luckily, his wish came true.

Click here to read their love story.

Dennis Birch wanted nothing more than to spend his 80th birthday with the love of his life Marilyn, who lives in Meilene Residential Aged Care Home.

Eric and Norma Cawte

Celebrating 70 years of marriage in 2020, Norma said she has always loved how kind her husband is and the hobbies they enjoy together, especially their common interest in music.

Click here to read their love story.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Abel and Stephanie George

When the Bundy seasonal workers first crossed paths in 2012, it was love at first sight. Stephanie was at school and Abel was working at a nearby construction site.

She was drawn to his handsome looks and he to her beautiful smile which he said melted his heart from the moment he first saw her.

Click here to read about how locals helped the pair get married here in Bundaberg.

Backpackers from Vanuatu celebrate their wedding day in Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

David Kearton and Linda Walmsley

This pair met when they both moved in to Bolton Clarke’s Fairways Retirement Village.

And as the tradition goes every leap year, Ms Walmsley turned the tables and surprised her beau with a Valentine’s Day proposal.

Click here to read their special proposal story.

David Kearton and Linda Walmsley.

Len and Alvine Kuhn

Alvine said she has always admired her husband’s work ethic and commitment, working hard to provide for the family until he diagnosed with lymphoma.

While Len said he has always been more than satisfied with his wife’s cooking abilities.

The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by loved ones and received a beautiful bouquet of lilies and roses from their daughters.

But the highlight for Len was eating his favourite treat – fish and chips from a local takeaway shop.

Click here to read their love story.

Len and Alvine Kuhn celebrated seventy years of marriage. Picture: Mike Knott.

Jeanette and John Fender

For the husband and wife of 60 years, life has thrown a few curve balls their way, but nothing could cause a rift in this marriage which has defined the test of time.

Click here to read their love story.

Bargara residents Jan and John Fender celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric

After spending almost 60 years apart, the power of social media reunited this sweet couple.

Click here to read their love story.

Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric have been reunited after almost 60 years of being separated.

Jim and Bethel Watson

Packing up their family home on Woongarra Scenic Dr, where they have lived for the last 30 years, the Bargara locals began the emotional journey of saying goodbye to their life in Bundaberg, where the pair have resided since 1967, to move closer to family in Buderim.

While boxes of goods and furniture items were donated to Vinnies, there were some items that were far too sentimental to simply part from, including a beautiful piano.

Giving away the piano for free to a family with young children, the kind-hearted couple said they didn’t want to make a profit from it, but wanted it to bring joy to another family like it had to their own.

While it’s not a love story exactly, we think their special relationship is evident.

Click here to read the full story.

Jim and Bethel Watson have given away their family piano to a young family. Picture: Mike Knott.

And all of these beautiful couples who previously told the NewsMail how they planned to tie the knot.