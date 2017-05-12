Love to dabble in Scrabble? You're in luck

HAVE you got the tiles to compete in Bundaberg's first Scrabble tournament?

The words are stacking up for the first time in Bundy with the Bargara and Bundaberg Scrabble Clubs hosting the event at the Bundaberg and District Family Centre on May 21.

President of the Bargara Scrabble Club Virginia Christian said among those attending the competition are very experienced and highly rated players.

Contestants will be travelling from Toowoomba, Tweed Heads, New South Wales, and Brisbane.

While this will be the first tournament in Bundaberg, the Scrabble Clubs have been around for some time.

The Bundaberg Club was started by Faye Leach in the 1990s and the Bargara Club was started by Jane Dalton in June 1999.

While this is not a social club, Ms Christian said there is fun to be had.

She said some people are deterred by the fact that the club plays by international rules and follow the Collins Dictionary as their guide

Ms Christian said some huge scores can be obtained with just one word.

"A triple triple for example - if there is a letter on the board between the two triple squares and a person manages to make an eight letter word incorporating that single letter then the results can be big,” she said.

"Take for example the word reflexed.

"An 'e' is already on the board and on the person's rack they have rfexedl which of course becomes reflexed when added to that e and scores a whopping 230 for that one word.

"Not bad when many struggle to get to that score before the end of a game.”

Ms Christian said the two clubs have been generously supported by Brothers Sports Club, Bargara Golf Club, Bundy Rugs, Hitchcock Jewellers, Avenell Gift Store, J & R McCracken, Bundaberg Discount Drug Store, IGA North Bundaberg and IGA Burnett Heads who have donated goods for raffles, morning and afternoon tea.

"It's a great way for people to keep the brain going,” she said.

Anyone interested in learning how to play Scrabble or more information on the tournament can call Ms Christian on 4159 1935 or Liz Blanch on 4155 2231.