Love gelato? Now Fido can join you

COOL TREAT: Obi enjoyed a dog gelato at the Windmill. Mike Knott BUN071217GELATO2
Crystal Jones
by

THERE'S a new gelato in town and it's set to get the region's furkids drooling.

The Windmill at Bargara is now offering a pawsome new treat for summer - a banana peanut gelato specially for dogs.

The Windmill's Joey Caruana said it was part of the cafe's focus on including four-legged family members.

"Dogs are a big part of our life,” he said.

"We've really made a conscious effort to make it family friendly and dog friendly. We know how hard it is for dogs to cool down in the summer.”

Mr Caruana said the cool treat was lactose free, low in sugar and fit for human consumption as well.

"It's the perfect addition and it's quite nice,” he said.

Every dog gelato is garnished with a home-baked dog biscuit.

"We wanted to take it to the next level,” Mr Caruana said.

Doggos visiting the Windmill are welcome to pop along with their owners and cool bowls of water are always available.

The gelato is available now.

