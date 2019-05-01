Love down the laneway with food, fun and music on Saturday

DO YOU love Bundy?

Do you love food?

Well you're in luck as the Flinders Lane will become a hive of activity, fun and food with the #lovebundy Laneway Festival held on Saturday.

The inaugural event will tantalise your tastebuds with delicious flavours of local food, which will have you swooning for more.

The tasting plate event will have more than seven local vendors set up in the space between NAB and Christensen Harbison Optometrists.

MEATING PLACE: Des Barritt preparing meat platters for the Laneway Festival.

Barritts Butchery makes a broad selection of cold meats including mortadella (large Italian sausage or luncheon meat), salami and chicken kabana on site.

Des Barritt said a change in recipe from a supplier prompted him to make his own variety of small goods to keep it consistent to a few years ago and they've never looked back.

Des Barritt's meat platters will be available at the Laneway Festival.

After success at Bundy Flavours a few years ago Mr Barritt will join other food loves in this year's Taste Bundaberg Festival. "It will be a tasting bowl with about six of our small goods along with cheese and crackers,” he said.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said the launch of the Taste Bundaberg Festival was a great way to celebrate local food.

For just $5 a tasting plate, event-goers can taste an array of treats from Alowishus, Nourish, Barbecue 4670 and more.

#LOVE BUNDY: Judy Plath in Flinders Lane.

Along with the food there will be entertainment and the unveiling of the street art walls in the CBD.

"Come have a taste of our culinary delights nestled inside an unassuming laneway in the Bundaberg CBD,” Cr Dempsey said.

Cr Dempsey said he hoped it would create a platform for other organisations to mimic in the future.

#LOVE BUNDY: Judy Plath, Mayor Jack Dempsey and a guitar strumming chili (Emma Eaton) loitering in Flinders Lane.

"What we want to see is our beautiful, under-utilised spaces in the CBD thriving and full of life,” he said.

"Our region has so many fantastic nooks and crannies that hold so much opportunity.”

He couldn't think of a better way to showcase the CBD then with a mini festival full of music, art and food.

#LOVE BUNDY: Judy Plath in Flinders Lane.

Laneway Festival will start at 4pm with the first 200 people receiving a #lovebundy showbag.