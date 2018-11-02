LOVE BUNDY: Find out where to access our new wifi hotspots

ACCESS to Bundaberg Regional Council's free public wifi has been extended in the Bundaberg CBD as part of the #lovebundy campaign.

Governance portfolio spokesperson Cr Helen Blackburn said the free wifi access was now available for almost the entire stretch of Bourbong St between Buss Park and Tantitha St.

"As we move towards our smart city goals we recognise the importance of having free and reliable internet access in the region's business centres," Cr Blackburn said.

"We have been able to install wifi access points on our existing CCTV camera infrastructure allowing us to seamlessly and cost effectively extend this service.

"Our public wifi now stretches for 700m along Bourbong St allowing residents to connect to mobile devices and access important services and information onilne.

"Imagine enjoying a coffee in our beautiful CBD while you catch up on your emails or simply enjoy surfing the web."

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the extension of wifi services in conjunction with the #lovebundy campaign would provide a boost for local businesses.

"It's great when a project delivers a positive double whammy for our community," Cr Dempsey said.

"This project forms part of Council's Digital Economy Strategy and our commitment to playing a leading role in the region's digital transformation," Cr Dempsey said.

"It is also a reason to drive people in to the CBD, encouraging the community to take advantage of the facilities and services available.

"By increasing connectivity we're hoping to entice residents and visitors to spend more time in the CBD area and support our local businesses."

Public wifi hotspots are now available in the following locations:

Bundaberg

Bundaberg Library

Bundaberg Service Centre

Bundaberg Art Gallery

Gracie Dixon Respite Centre

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Fairymead House

Hinkler Hall of Aviation

Buss Park

Bourbong Street (between Buss Park and Tantitha Street)

Bargara

Bargara Service Centre

Childers

Childers Library

Childers Service Centre

Childers Art Gallery

Various outdoor areas including the Crescent Street car parking area and the open space behind the Isis Cultural Centre

The Childers CBD from Lord Street to McIlwraith Street

Gin Gin