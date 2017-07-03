24°
Love blossoms in Rome for Bundy couple

Mikayla Haupt
| 3rd Jul 2017 4:38 PM
WHEN IN ROME: High school sweethearts Chloe Walker and Frank Primavera got engaged in Italy.
ROME is amore for Bundaberg lovebirds Chloe Walker and Frank Primavera.

After 11 years together, the high school sweethearts started the next chapter of their fairytale in one of the most romantic cities on Earth, Rome.

The couple had planned a TopDeck tour throughout Europe, which would prove to make the perfect stage for a proposal.

"It was the first day of our holiday and we had to start our tour in the arvo at 3, so we decided to go exploring,” Chloe said.

"He found this museum that seemed amazing, so off we went. We walked about the museum for like two hours.

"Then we sat in the garden of the museum to take a break, he starts fishing in his bag and then got on his knee and I think I actually asked what he was doing.

"I was very shocked and had no idea.”

While initially planning to propose at the end of the three-week trip in Paris, Chloe's younger sister Chelsea said he thought he would lose the ring before then so did it on the first day at the National Roman Museum: Baths of Diocletian.

Chloe's parents, Roly and Anita Walker, said they welcomed Frank into the family with open arms.

"Frank has been around for 11 years and after sadly losing our son last year, we are glad to officially add another son to our family,” Mr and Mrs Walker said.

"It's a bittersweet time in our family but it was nice to have something to celebrate.”

Friends and family gathered at the Walker home over the weekend to celebrate Chloe and Frank's engagement.

If you've got an anniversary, wedding or engagement story you'd like to share email editorial@news-mail.com. au

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg engagement engagement party family life high school sweethearts love rome

