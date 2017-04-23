Love at first strike for Gazza

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS: Gazza and Gazzette at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

A RENOWNED Bundaberg bachelor has finally stepped up his game and gotten himself a girlfriend in one of the greatest acts of love the city has ever seen.

Amid all the fun and games at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre yesterday, as it celebrated its 21st birthday, there was time for a little romance.

Bundy Bowls' mascot - Gazza, the almost 2.5m tall tenpin with the famous smile, introduced the community to his new girl - Gazette.

Bundy Bowls owner Peter McElligott said it was love at first...strike.

"She's a very pretty bowling pin,” Mr McElligot.

"A little bit smaller than Gazza with a bow and eyelashes.

"Gazza will updating his Facebook status to 'in a relationship'.”

MATCHMAKERS: Peter and Jeanette McElligot get Gazza and Gazzette together for the 21st Birthday Party at Bundy Bowl and Leisure. Paul Donaldson BUN230417BOWL1

Mr McElligot said all reports indicated the first big date in front of the huge crowd went well.

Time will tell if the relationship can endure given Gazza's celebrity status in Bundaberg.

"Gazza is an icon of Bundaberg,” Mr McElligott said.

"Same as ginger beer and Bundaberg Rum.”

The last time Gazza made headlines it was for all the wrong reasons.

In September 2015, the beloved Bundy mascot was stolen from the back Mr McElligott's trailer.

Thankfully, the thieves realised their foolishness and dumped Gazza on a quiet Bundaberg street.

Gazza now has a GPS tracker attached, so if he ever goes missing again, he will be easily found.