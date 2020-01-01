LOVE AND CRIME: Five Bundy couples who ended up in court

Several couples have found themselves in court in recent years.

Several couples have found themselves in court in recent years.

Couple pleads guilty to wild ride on drugs

A JUDGE admonished a couple who sold a mix of meth and ecstasy, saying it was dangerous to users.

Father-of-three Dylan James Todd, 27, and Tanisha Taylor, 18, appeared in Bundaberg Supreme Court in 2018 on a raft of charges stemming from a crime spree in 2017.

Each faced drugs charges, while Taylor faced a count of breaking into a car and Todd had 27 minor charges including four counts of failing to stop for police and five counts of fraud.

GUILTY PLEAS: Dylan James Todd, 27, and Tanisha Samantha Taylor, 18, fronted Bundaberg Supreme Court this week. Facebook

The couple even stole a car and other items from a woman in Brisbane, attaching number plates stolen from other cars and committing fuel drive-offs.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson sentenced Taylor to 18 months probation and to undergo random drug testing.

No convictions were recorded.

Justice Atkinson sentenced Todd to three years in jail, with parole eligibility.

He was ordered to serve a mandatory two-year licence ban.

'You solicited my wife for sex': Armed couple robs man

A MAN hoping to get lucky with a Bundy woman he met online was left far from satisfied when she and her partner robbed and threatened him on the side of the road.

In 2018, the NewsMail reported on Catherine Maria Drury and Mathew Richard Cobby who pleaded guilty to a number of offences including the one with the man.

Catherine Maria Drury and Mathew Richard Cobby each appeared in Bundaberg District Court this week. Facebook

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said Drury and the male victim had met through an app and later agreed to meet up and have sex on December 11 the year before at Avenell Heights.

Once she arrived, Drury told the man it would cost him, to which he said he wasn't interested.

After the man said he didn't have any money on him, Drury's partner Cobby got out of the car.

Wearing a red towel around his face and carrying a silver baseball bat in his hand, Cobby told the man: "That's my wife, you've solicited her for sex.

You've seen our faces now, I'm going to need everything you have on you."

After taking the man's sunglasses, a black gym bag and his phone, the couple drove away.

Drury and Cobby were sentenced in the district court.

Mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

A BUNDABERG mother and father were visibly relieved when a judge told them she would give them one last chance to redeem themselves, instead of sending them to prison for multiple drugs offences.

Breannan Knight and Joshua Serafin pleaded guilty to a string of drugs charges in Bundaberg District Court last year.

Among her many charges, Knight was charged with 13 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, namely meth, to an undercover police officer.

LAST CHANCE: Bundaberg parents Breannan Knight and Joshua Serafin pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences including supplying meth to an undercover cop. contributed

Serafin was also charged with five counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Knight was sentenced to two years imprisonment with immediate parole.

Serafin was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Loved-up pair's shopping spree on someone else's cashless card

A LOVED-UP couple pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud last month after they went on a big spending spree on someone else's cashless card.

Loved-up couple, Nicholas Frazer, 28 and Sarina Lee Belford, 21 were caught for fraud.

Sarina Lee Belford, 21, and her partner Nicholas Frazer, 28, both pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a string of fraud and drug-related charges. Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said the defendants were given a Cashless Debit Card to use for a purchase, but went outside the scope of this as they went on a shopping spree.

Frazer racked up $819.29 worth of purchases, while Belford's bill was $676.27.

Sgt Klaassen said both defendants were also found with cannabis and methamphetamine.

Couple drops in uninvited to Governor's house

BUNDABERG man Paul Thomas Donnelly was not on the official guest list when he dropped in to Government House unannounced after midnight.

Donnelly and his girlfriend, co-accused Karmara Ivy Rose Dodd, found themselves roaming the estate grounds of Brisbane's historic Fernberg at 2am after bailing out on the driver of a stolen car during a police pursuit.

Jay Fielding

The couple was caught by security guards and charged with trespass.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Donnelly to two months in jail for the unlawful use of the motor vehicle to be added to the three-month suspended sentence he activated for assaulting and obstructing police and public nuisance.

Dodd appeared on trespass, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and other charges.