Louise on hunt for Bundy musos to donate time

CALLING all Bundaberg musicians.

Louise Laffey and the St Ursula's Old Girls Network are looking for local musos and bands to perform for 300-400 struggling farmers in Jericho next week.

Ms Laffey put a call out for musicians on Facebook and hasn't had much luck finding anyone to join the road trip to the small community.

"It is a long trip and I can understand a lot of them are probably booked up on weekends as well,” she said.

She's also reached out to Emerald as it is significantly closer to the destination but believes this experience would be great for a local band.

"It's a real love job,” she said.

There has been plenty of media attention around the eight-hour trip which might just be the leg-up a local act needs to get a name in the industry.

The convoy will be taking much-needed hay and donations to drought-affected farmers on Friday September 14.

Ms Laffey is also looking more donations with men's backpacks a priority.

To help out, phone Louise Laffey on 4155 2742