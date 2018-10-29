Cyber crim’s bling fling ends in jail

Elizabeth Goh (left) was sentenced to at least two-and-a-half years for her role in a fraud syndicate and other offences. Picture: Facebook

LOUIS Vuitton shoes, white gold diamond earrings, 1200-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets, a stack of iPhones and even expensive "almond" shower gel by L'Occitane.

Cyber criminal Elizabeth Goh once even splashed $766 on luxurious beauty products in one go.

But the extravagant spending by the 29-year-old - who was once arrested wearing a $14,000 Cartier bracelet - is now a distant memory after she was jailed for at least two-and-a-half years for her role in a "sophisticated" criminal syndicate.

The Daily Telegraph can today reveal how the gang defrauded $1.5 million from 47 bank accounts after accessing more than 27,000 forms of personal identification.

A strike force has laid 767 charges against seven people while investigating the criminal group and how it exploited Host Card Emulation - software allowing a smartphone to be used to "tap and pay" like a credit card.

Cybercrime and Fraud Squad police said the syndicate would pose as doctors or insurance workers to get personal details off victims like their phone or internet banking. They would then buy electronic and luxury goods which were then on-sold.

Goh, an ice addict, was ­involved in targeting more than a dozen people. Six lost $120,000 between them.

Strike Force Tamarisk police made several arrests. Picture: Supplied

Typically victims would have their phone number "ported" - or transferred - to another service provider without their knowledge. Someone would then call up their bank impersonating them.

One man, Roderick Watson, received a text saying his number was being transferred. He thought it was a hoax before he lost all signal.

Goh then managed to impersonate him by using the stolen phone number to call up the Commonwealth Bank, which eventually gave Mr Watson's banking details.

A courtroom sketch of Elizabeth Goh by Vincent de Gouw.

She went on to buy seven iPhones and SIM cards worth almost $10,000 using the "Tap and Pay" feature which she linked to a MasterCard she set up in his name.

Another victim, Lee, had $33,000 taken in just three days after his mobile number was stolen while he was overseas in late 2016. Using a Travel Money Card, Goh's shopping spree included $2500 diamond earrings.

Elizabeth Goh went on a huge spending free at the expense of people she helped defraud.

Goh also set up an account with HSBC in the name of an unsuspecting West Australian woman and in December 2016 she bought $766 worth of L'Occitane products, including almond shower scrub.

When police raided Goh's Ultimo home in May 2017 they found Louis Vuitton shoes believed to be the proceeds of crime.

She was sentenced over a number of charges, including participating in a criminal group and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. With time already served she will be eligible for parole in December 2019.