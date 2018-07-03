Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Louis Dobbelaar at the NZ Amateur.
Louis Dobbelaar at the NZ Amateur. Contributed
Sport

Louis is back to reclaim crown

Shane Jones
by
3rd Jul 2018 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Talented young Queensland junior Louis Dobbelaar has one advantage over his rivals as he prepares to play at Bargara today.

The 17-year-old is one of the favourites to claim the state amateur boys title at Bargara Golf Course this week.

This year is the third time the tournament will be held in the region with the girls also competing as well.

And Dobbelaar is the only player in this year's event to win it all before, in 2015, when it was held for the last time out of the region.

The Brookwater Golf Club player did not compete last year because he was overseas but finished seventh in 2016.

Looking to stop him will be Malaysian junior Zubair Firdais who has a handicap of -4.2 and recently won the world junior championship in Indonesia.

He is touted as one of the next stars of the game.

Bargara's Blaike Perkins is the only male local in the tournament and he will be joined by Kate McFarlane (Bundaberg) and Isabella Artcheua (Bundaberg) who will compete in the girls tournament.

Both will be looking for top 15 finishes after Artcheua finished 17th last year and McFarlane missed the cut.

The duo face stern competition with nine girls from the 45 entered having a handicap of better than scratch.

The tournament began at 6.50am this morning.

bargara golf club louis dobbelaar queensland golf amateur titles
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy crim's desperate cat and mouse game to avoid police

    premium_icon Bundy crim's desperate cat and mouse game to avoid police

    Crime FOUR stolen cars, four counts of dangerously operating a motor vehicle, five counts of failing to stop - one dangerous game of cat and mouse.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 12:10 PM
    Trials at water plant produce positive results

    premium_icon Trials at water plant produce positive results

    Council News Trials at $71m Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment plant ramped up

    SUPREME COURT: Bundy firm's $14K debt claim brought to judge

    premium_icon SUPREME COURT: Bundy firm's $14K debt claim brought to judge

    Offbeat Bundaberg Sandblasting's application for winding up of debtor firm

    Car park a concern in turtle plan

    premium_icon Car park a concern in turtle plan

    Environment Concerns about trees being cut at Mon Repos

    Local Partners