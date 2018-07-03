Louis is back to reclaim crown

GOLF: Talented young Queensland junior Louis Dobbelaar has one advantage over his rivals as he prepares to play at Bargara today.

The 17-year-old is one of the favourites to claim the state amateur boys title at Bargara Golf Course this week.

This year is the third time the tournament will be held in the region with the girls also competing as well.

And Dobbelaar is the only player in this year's event to win it all before, in 2015, when it was held for the last time out of the region.

The Brookwater Golf Club player did not compete last year because he was overseas but finished seventh in 2016.

Looking to stop him will be Malaysian junior Zubair Firdais who has a handicap of -4.2 and recently won the world junior championship in Indonesia.

He is touted as one of the next stars of the game.

Bargara's Blaike Perkins is the only male local in the tournament and he will be joined by Kate McFarlane (Bundaberg) and Isabella Artcheua (Bundaberg) who will compete in the girls tournament.

Both will be looking for top 15 finishes after Artcheua finished 17th last year and McFarlane missed the cut.

The duo face stern competition with nine girls from the 45 entered having a handicap of better than scratch.

The tournament began at 6.50am this morning.