DID YOU HEAR THAT?: Bargara locals are confused at what caused several loud noises around the area on Sunday
News

Loud bangs shake Bargara

Katie Hall
by
6th Aug 2018 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DID you hear a loud noise in Bargara after midnight on Sunday? If you did - you weren't the only one.

Several loud bangs were reportedly heard around some areas in Bargara including southern Bargara and Bargara Views - with some locals claiming the noise came from around Rifle Range.

Locals took to social media to voice their concerns, and many were unsure as to what could have caused the noises - suggestions included gunshots and fireworks.

Some residents claimed to have heard tyres screeching after the bangs.

The NewsMail has contacted Bargara police, and will post updates as they come.

Bundaberg News Mail

