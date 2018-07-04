Menu
The draw was on January 11 this year.
News

$55m Powerball winner found

4th Jul 2018 1:36 PM

THE mystery winner of a $55 million haul has revealed themselves directly to Powerball but their identity will remain secret.

The winning ticket was purchased from Scole Lotto & News on Sydney Road in Brunswick for the January 11 draw.

It also comes just seven days before the $55 million was due to be transferred to the Victorian State Revenue Office.

The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said this morning the winner presented the ticket directly to them but has chosen to stay completely anonymous.

"We can only speculate why it took them so long," Mr Hart said.

He said they've cut it fine as it was just days until the deadline.

