$270m lotto winner’s ‘miserable’ life

Adrian Bayford and wife Gillian from Haverhill, Suffolk, after winning the £148 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2012. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

LOTTERY fat cat Adrian Bayford is quitting life as a country gent and selling his $14 million (£8 million) mansion - after his millions made him 'miserable'.

The 48-year-old has sold all his animals and is closing his two beloved record stores after feeling increasingly isolated by his $270 million (£148 million), pals say.

The former postie has sold off chunks of his 38-house property empire, all in Haverhill, Suffolk, over increasing hassle from residents.

Friends say he no longer feels comfortable going out for a beer locally because "everyone wants a piece" of him.

Since scooping the 2012 Euromillions jackpot the dad-of-two has been divorced by his wife and dumped three times. He is convinced the attention from his win has stopped him finding love and now wants a clean break.

As the frustration with his super-rich life has grown Mr Bayford has fallen out with pals who had worked for him. The millionaire now plans to move to a secret location in Australia and "reinvent" himself, close friends say.

"Basically Adrian has had enough and he has the money to change his life - so he is. He woke up and found himself in this life that he didn't want," a friend said.

"Adrian was never about Range Rovers, horses, sheep, chickens and paddocks and stables. He's a rocker for goodness sake. He's probably more interested in biting the heads of chickens rather than feeding them.

"Ultimately he was spending his money to try and make other people happy. I think he feels like he has squandered so much of his money on things he doesn't care about.

"The huge house, the swathes of farmland and property empire he owns - it doesn't mean anything to him. He's been really hurt by his failed relationships. He's at a stage of life where he wants to be settled.

Gillian divorced him and has since remarried. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

"Then when his ex-wife remarried earlier this year I think he realised he needed to do something. But his friends are worried about how far he has taken it. He's said so little to all of his closest, oldest friends - it's really weird.

"He's put the house on market and he's closing the shops, which he loves. But he hasn't told anyone where he is going. The important thing is he has been spending time with his children and is putting himself first now."

Since scooping jackpot in 2012 the rock music nut has transformed himself into a country 'lord of the manor'. He has transformed the acres of parkland around his country pile and filled his stables with horses.

Spurred on by an ex, he even bought a $2.7 million (£1.5 million) equestrian arena. Then later he tried to impress another lover by buying her chickens.

Mr Bayford has indulged his music passion by spending a fortune on memorabilia for his record shops. He even hosted a local rock festival in the grounds of his mansion.

The down-to-Earth dad famously celebrated his whopping win with a takeaway Domino's pizza. He split from hospital cleaner wife Gillian 15 months after the jackpot win and started dating 34-year-old Polish sausage factory worker Marta Jarosz.

Next Adrian splashed hundreds of thousands of pounds on horse-obsessed stable girl fiancee Sam Burbrdge, 31, and moved her into the manor before she fled with $540,000 (£300,000) of nags and a $108,000 (£60,000) car last year.

He cut an lonely figure when he was snapped flirting with older barmaids at an Oktoberfest, in September, after being dumped by 50-year-old Frankie and Benny's waitress Lisa Kemp. She walked out earlier this year amid claims he had been sending saucy emails to his ex, Ms Jarosz.

In contrast, his former wife Gillian has established a property empire around her native Dundee, in Scotland, where she is married to ex-fraudster Brian Deans.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.