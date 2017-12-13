Lots of sparkle for diamond anniversary carols

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Singer Silvie Paladino will return to the Rum City for the 60th annual Bundaberg Carols by Candlelight event on Friday.

NinaMaree

THE traditional gift for 60th anniversaries are diamonds, and organisers say there will be plenty of sparkle at this year's 60th annual Carols by Candelight.

Musical director Peter Beasley said, as cliched as it sounded, the night was on for young and old.

He said organisers had to be conscious of demographics, making sure as many people as possible were covered.

The evening will start with the pre-performance by local artists including country music singer Phoebe-Jay, followed by guest performers Suellen Cusack-Greensill and Silvie Paladino.

Mr Beasley said a highlight will be when Santa makes a special appearance.

The musical director said there were several drawcards, including a special appearance from Santa, but it was the Two Tenors would have the crowd mesmerised.

And as the sun goes down the precinct will be packed full of entertainment for the children including Bundy's rides and an arrangement of vendors.

Mr Beasley has been involved with the carols since 2000.

"It really is the stand-out event on the Bundaberg calendar,” he said.

"It's our responsibility to be sharp and relevant.

"These people involved are really super cool.”

He said in the lead-up to the carols some singers had said how it had been a personal goal to be on stage during the carols.

He thanked community members for working tirelessly to bring the carols to the Rum City.

The diamond anniversary Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Friday, December 15.

Pre-carols entertainment starts at 5.30pm.

Candles will be available to purchase.