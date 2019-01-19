Menu
TOP EFFORT: Bundaberg Golf Club president Geoff Loveday (right) with club patron Reg Rowe after receiving life membership.
LOTS OF LOVE FOR CLUB STALWART: Loveday is honoured

Shane Jones
19th Jan 2019 9:56 AM
GOLF: Bundaberg Golf Club's Geoff Loveday admits he was pleasantly surprised by what happened last Sunday on the official opening day for the club.

Club patron Reg Rowe was meant to start the day by hitting one of his trademark shots down the middle of the fairway on the opening hole to kick start the year.

But one thing was on his mind before he did it, so he called a special general meeting.

The meeting was to move a motion that Loveday be recognised with life membership with the club.

It passed with flying colours.

"They let the cat out of the bag then,” Loveday said.

"I was surprised and honoured.”

Loveday has been a member of the club since 1994 and on the committee at the club since 1998.

He celebrated his 20th year on the committee last year and his 25th year of membership this year.

The president has also been the top person at the club for the past three years and was the captain of the mens' team for 13 years before that.

Loveday said despite doing a lot at the club he didn't think this year would be the year he got the life membership.

"I was surprised because I'm still on the committee and still president,” he said.

"Usually they put it forward when people move away from the club, generally that is what happens.”

Loveday insists he will not be leaving anytime soon and is committed for the next few years.

"The club means everything to me,” he said.

"It's a big part of my life and I just like doing it (being president).

"I really enjoy it and it is great getting to know all of the members.”

Loveday said he was most proud of getting the club's greens to fantastic standards through better irrigation and facilities.

But there have been challenges along the way.

"In this day, finances and managing them is tough,” he said.

"You want to make sure members get value for money but the right money is spent at the club to deal with the ever increasing costs.”

Loveday said the challenge is what keeps in him there, both on and off the course.

"It's a challenge every time you go out to play, you don't know what to expect.

"I love that about the game and I love the game.

"I'll be going for the next few years but there will be a time where that will be enough.”

Loveday thanked this family for being supportive and a big help along the way as he spent a lot of time at the club.

"They are very important to me,” he said.

Loveday will be in action in the Burnett Cup that starts tomorrow. There is more on it in Saturday's paper.

