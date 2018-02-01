Lots done but some unfinished business for successor

AN UPGRADE to McCarthy St worth about $1 million is just one of the achievements Peter Heuser says he is glad he made in his time in council.

The boost will see kerbing, channelling and drainage works starting in July to alleviate the street's problematic drainage - a long-time bugbear of residents.

With a heavy heart, Mr Heuser stepped down from the council last month because he required medical treatment in Brisbane, triggering a by-election in Division 10.

A by-election was already needed in Division 8, after former councillor David Batt was elected Member for Bundaberg.

Mr Heuser said it was a hard decision to leave the council because his heart was focused on the community and on ticking off as many projects for the division as he could.

"There's a bit of unfinished business the community has asked for,” he said.

"There were more projects I would like to carry through in the community and complete.”

SAD GOOD-BYE: Councillor David Batt, Peter Heuser, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Councillor Ross Sommerfeld with the plans for the Nanning Friendship Gardens, which opened late last year. Craig Warhurst

Mr Heuser said council amalgamation, which combined the region's councils into one in 2008, had left its own unique challenge for the region.

"We've got to pick up the pieces and it's an awful lot of money and we can't do it all at once,” he said.

"But people need to know those things are being addressed.”

Mr Heuser said he originally ran for council because he had "seen things in the community that really needed to be addressed” and had a lot of knowledge to offer.

"Through public consultation and observation, hard work and people who had contacted me about those matters, I was able to put together a report and plan for 18 issues in the area,” he said.

"Ten are outstanding and eight have been addressed.

"The short-term issues have been addressed in general but there are medium and long-term projects which require addressing by the incoming councillor.”

SAD GOOD-BYE: Peter Heuser and with Councillor Scott Rowleson ahead of the annual Garage Sale Trail, which the council supports.

With an extensive background in government and serving the public, Mr Heuser said the community hadn't seen the last of him and encouraged others to get out and make a difference wherever they could.

"If everyone gives a little bit it makes a hell of a lot of a difference,” he said.

Mr Heuser's wife, Susan, said she was proud of what her husband had managed to accomplish in just under two years.

"Peter has achieved an enormous amount for the community and he loves to serve people. He has worked for the community all his life,” she said.

"He was an extremely devoted and conscientious councillor who really did not wish to stand down.

"He loves nothing more than working as a councillor to improve Bundaberg city and Division 10.”

Mr Heuser said he remained thankful for the privilege of representing the area and he was still happy to assist anyone with inquiries, feedback or issues in the community.

SAD GOOD-BYE: Former council CEO Peter Byrne and Hazel Marland OAM with former councillor Peter Heuser. contributed

PETER'S ACHIEVEMENTS

. Hurst St: Mr Heuser said he tried for stop signs at the Hunter and Pitt intersections but as stop signs did not fit Transport and Main Roads regulations, he was able to put give way signs and traffic calming devices in place.

. Water and Targo Sts intersection : Mr Heuser said he managed to get the intersection sealed.

. McCarthy St: Works to help alleviate safety and drainage issues including the need for some residents to put their bins out on the road.

. Palais Court to Chards Rd: Works to improve drainage which have been approved by the council and are waiting on the green light from land owner SunWater.

. Greatheads Rd: The T-intersection with Rowe St now has a painted median strip, there is also now a give way sign at the intersection.

. Ring Road: Completion of pathway at McCarthty St lights to the school.

. Shade sails: Mr Heuser said metal play gear in a playground for toddlers had been getting hot in the sun. Shade sails have now been put in place. Mr Hesuer said he also made sure the pathway around the park had also been completed.