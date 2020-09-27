Lost your power in Bundaberg? Here’s what we know

Thousands of residents and businesses in Bundaberg are currently experiencing a power outage.

THOUSANDS of residents and businesses within Bundaberg and the surrounds have lost power with lengthy delays expected.

According to the Ergon Energy website, the loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Suburbs including the CBD, Bundaberg North, Millbank, Svensson Heights and Norville are impacted.

The website initially said the issue would be fixed about 3pm, but the most recent update has changed the time frame status to unknown.