LOST AND FOUND: A BMX bike and leaf blower have been handed in to police after being separately found at Bundaberg West.
News

Lost your bike or blower in Bundy?

2nd May 2018 6:45 PM

IF your neighbour's yard is looking a little forlorn, they could be missing a vital piece of gardening equipment.

Senior community crime prevention office Sue Rewald said Bundaberg Police Station was in possession of a Stihl leaf blower in its property room.

The blower was found in Mulgrave St, Bundaberg West, by a member of the public and handed in to police on Saturday.

They also have a blue and white Spectrum BMX bike with pink rims, which was found on George St, West Bundaberg, the previous day.

If you think either item is yours and can prove ownership, phone Bundaberg Police Stattion 4153 9111 and quote the reference number QP1800771508 for the leaf blower and QP1800773110 for the bike.

