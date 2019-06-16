Lost theatre puppy star returns home

MISSING: HAVE you seen Margot?

THE missing five month old Beagle puppy scheduled to perform in a local theatre production has been found.

Margot the Beagle was discovered hiding in a bush by members of the public after she was almost hit by a utility vehicle at about midday on Saturday.

They had left their house after hearing the brakes screech, and shortly after, found the dog.

Margot is one of the two dogs starring in an upcoming youth production of Legally Blonde and was missing from the Playhouse Theatre on Wednesday night, leading to a street search by more than 30 Youth Theatre members and their parents which continued until 1am.

Some searchers even took Thursday off work to continue the search.

Margot is set to perform as Rufus in the production set to premiere this coming Thursday.

Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's artistic director Rebecca Hutchins said that Margot escaped from the theatre during practice and hid in Walker Street, a block away from the theatre, which had been part of the search that initial night.

"Maybe this one isn't meant for the stage,” Ms Hutchins said.

"But Suzie, our long haired chihuahua, she just loves it.

"We're not sure if Margot is returning to the stage or if we replace her, at the 11th hour.”

There had been a massive search for almost three days which culminated in distributing posters at events across Bundaberg and with letter box drops.

The youth performers had been upset by her disappearance.

"We are extremely relieved and absolutely so grateful to the whole of Bundaberg as a community,” Ms Hutchins said.

"The kids are so invested in her as well.

"So words can't describe how relieved we feel.”