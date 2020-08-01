Lost property: Police looking to reunite owners with belongings

BUNDABERG police are looking to reunite owners with a number of items including a pair of glasses, drone and panda.

On July 27, ear pods contained in a rubber panda case were found in the toilets of a shopping centre on Takalvan St. The reference number is QP2001558651.

A black and orange Coocoon drone was also found on July 26, in a school car park in Moore Park Beach. The reference number is QP2001594598.

Near Bundaberg Hospital and on the intersection of Bourbong St and Hope St, a set of glasses in a silver pouch were found on July 31. The reference number is QP2001600106.

If you believe these items which are currently being stored in the property room, may belong to you, please contact the local police station on 4153 9111 and quote the corresponding reference number.