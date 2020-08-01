Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Lost property: Police looking to reunite owners with belongings

Rhylea Millar
1st Aug 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police are looking to reunite owners with a number of items including a pair of glasses, drone and panda.

On July 27, ear pods contained in a rubber panda case were found in the toilets of a shopping centre on Takalvan St. The reference number is QP2001558651.

Bundaberg Police are looking to reunite a list of possessions that were recently found, with their owners.
Bundaberg Police are looking to reunite a list of possessions that were recently found, with their owners.

A black and orange Coocoon drone was also found on July 26, in a school car park in Moore Park Beach. The reference number is QP2001594598.

Bundaberg Police are looking to reunite a list of possessions that were recently found, with their owners.
Bundaberg Police are looking to reunite a list of possessions that were recently found, with their owners.

Near Bundaberg Hospital and on the intersection of Bourbong St and Hope St, a set of glasses in a silver pouch were found on July 31. The reference number is QP2001600106.

Bundaberg Police are looking to reunite a list of possessions that were recently found, with their owners.
Bundaberg Police are looking to reunite a list of possessions that were recently found, with their owners.

If you believe these items which are currently being stored in the property room, may belong to you, please contact the local police station on 4153 9111 and quote the corresponding reference number.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free healthy eating session to be held next week

        premium_icon Free healthy eating session to be held next week

        News IWC twin dietitians Jessica and Chloe Bauer says it’s important now more than every to be eating healthy.

        Wide Bay community trains to prevent suicide

        premium_icon Wide Bay community trains to prevent suicide

        News “Suicide is an issue that affects entire communities, and it takes a community to...

        Brave face encourages community to make worthy contribution

        premium_icon Brave face encourages community to make worthy contribution

        News Gap years are usually exciting but for Molly is was a challenge.

        Peaceful visitor to our parks and gardens

        premium_icon Peaceful visitor to our parks and gardens

        News Did you know doves have a ‘crop’ that produces a nutritious milk they feed to their...