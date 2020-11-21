Lost property: Police find cute dog, majestic tiger and sunset

DOGS, tigers and sunsets don’t have many similarities, but Bundaberg police have found a common denominator between the trio.

Saved as the screen savers on two mobile phones and an Apple iPad, which have been handed in to the Bundaberg station, police are hoping to reunite users with their smartphone devices.

If this item belongs to you, please contact the Bundaberg police station and quote the reference number QP2002374780.

Found on November 16, a silver mini Apple iPad (QP2002374780) was handed into the station with a photo of a white tiger with black stripes set as the screen saver.

Days later a black Apple iPhone (QP2002390350) with a picture of a dog on the locked screen was left at the front counter of the local police station, on November 18.

If this item belongs to you, please contact the Bundaberg police station and quote the reference number QP2002390350.

A black Nokia phone (QP2002394516) was also handed in to police on November 19, with the screen saver set to a picture of a sunset.

If you think these items may belong to you and you can provide proof of ownership, please contact Bundaberg police and quote the corresponding reference number.