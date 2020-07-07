Menu
Do you own one of these wallets? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001364502.
News

LOST PROPERTY: Does any of this belong to you?

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
DID you lose or misplace something while you were out and about?

Bundaberg Police have shared images of items that recently found their way to their lost property room.

If you think this property might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

Multiple rolls of change of different denominations with a withdrawal receipt were left at a bank change dispensing machine in Bundaberg on Saturday.

If the change belongs to you contact Bundaberg Police and quote the reference QP2001387165.

Is this your change? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001387165.
An Irish passport was found on the beach at Moore Park on Sunday.

If it belongs to you, contact Bundaberg Police and quote the reference QP2001394453.

Is this your passport? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001394453.
Multiple wallets and a Samsung mobile phone were found at the shopping centre on Maryborough Street and handed to police on Wednesday.

Do you own one of these wallets? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001364502.
If any of these items belong to you, contact Bundaberg Police and quote the reference QP2001364502.

Is this your phone? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001364502.
