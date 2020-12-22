Menu
Bundaberg Police have released images of items from their lost property room.
News

LOST PROPERTY: Do you own these items?

Geordi Offord
22nd Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Bundaberg police have released images of items that have recently ended up in their property room.

If you think any of the items below might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

A sum of money was found in Buss Park during the Christmas lights festivities on December 12.

If this cash belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2002591147.

A black Apple iPad was found at the Burnett Heads Marina on December 16.

If this iPad belongs to you, contact police and quote QP2002577783.

A pair of black rimmed reading glasses in a black and blue case were found with the above iPad.

If these glasses belong to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2002577783.

If you have information for that could help police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.

