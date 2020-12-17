LOST PROPERTY: Do you own these items?

Bundaberg Police have released a number of images of items from their lost property room.

BUNDABERG Police have released a number of images of items that have found their way into their lost property room.

If you are missing the vroom, vroom of a child’s dirt bike or perhaps lost your pedal power, then check the images below for more details.

If you think the property below might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding police reference number.

A child’s green and black petrol-powered dirt bike was found at the end of Taylor St, Kepnock at 9am on Tuesday.

If this child's dirt bike belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2002569001.

A Repco Charger mountain bike was found at the rear of a property in Duncraigen St, Norville on Tuesday.

If this is your mountain bike, contact police and quote the reference QP2002571727.

A Black Samsung mobile phone was found on Takalvan St near a tyre outlet on Monday, December 14.

If you own this phone, contact police and quote the reference QP2002571727.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day or calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or calling 1800 333 000.

