Bundaberg police have release images of a number of items in their lost property room.

If you think any of the items might yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg police and quote the corresponding police reference number.

A red and black Repco Vector push bike was found in the park at the end of Phillips St on Tuesday.

If this is your bike, contact police and quote QP2100729122.

A black bag containing toiletry items found at the corner of George and McLean Streets on Thursday.

If this is your bag, contact police and quote the reference QP2100740079.

A black Telstra mobile phone was left at the Sandy Hook boat ramp on Tuesday.

If this phone belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2100731551.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Originally published as Lost property: Do you own any of these items?