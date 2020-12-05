LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

If any of these items belong to you contact police and quote the corresponding reference number

If any of these items belong to you contact police and quote the corresponding reference number

BUNDABERG Police have released images of a number of items in their lost property room.

If you think any of the items below might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding reference number.

Fuji Jig fishing rod and reel was found in the middle of Hermans Rd, Burnett Heads on Monday.

If this rod and reel belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002487055.

If this rod and reel belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002487055.

A black Samsung mobile phone was found at a residential property in Goodwin St on November 27.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002473626.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002473626.

A Solomon Islands passport was found outside a bank in Bourbong St on Tuesday.

If this passport is yours, contact police and quote the reference QP2002480326.

If this passport is yours, contact police and quote the reference QP2002480326.

An Alcatel One Touch mobile phone was found next to a letterbox on Norgrove Rd, Branyan on April 16.

If this phone belongs to you, contact police and quote QP2000766982.

If this phone belongs to you, contact police and quote QP2000766982

A Samsung mobile phone was left next to a letterbox in Norgrove Rd, Branyan April 16.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2000766982.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2000766982.

A black iPhone in a red Michael Jordan case was found in Garland St on Sunday, November 29.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote QP2002466879.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote QP2002466879.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or calling 1800 333 000.