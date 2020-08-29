LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

Bundaberg Police have released images of a number of items in their lost property room, does any of it belong to you?

BUNDABERG police are looking for the owners of a number of items in their property room.

If you think any of the items below belong to you and you can prove ownership, you can contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding reference number.

Police are still looking for the owner of a sum of cash located on the ground in the Bundaberg CBD on Saturday, July 18.

If the cash is yours, contact police and quote QP2001489400.

An Olympus camera, charger and spare lens in a dark blue Lowepro camera bag was found in Crofton Street on August 20.

If these items belong to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001747824.

A white Apple iPen was found at the corner of Avenell and Soblusky Streets, East Bundaberg on August 21.

If you think this is yours, contact police and quote the reference QP2001755188.

A white Samsung mobile phone was found near a walkway in Baldwin Swamp on August 16.

If this is yours, contact police and quote QP2001726810.

A damaged Apple iPhone was found on the corner of George and Princess Streets on August 21.

If it belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2001754951.

An Apple iPad with a purple car on the lock screen was found at the retirement village on Wearing Rd, Bargara on August 14.

If it is yours, you can contact police and quote the reference QP2001705140.

A silver earring and a silver ring was left in the hospital on Bingera St, Bundaberg August 27.

If they belong to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001801591.

A Raleigh mountain bike was found near the hospital on Bourbong St and collected by police on August 22.

If the bike is yours, contact Bundaberg Police and quote QP2001763922.

A blue Everest mountain bike was found on the footpath outside a residence in Hurst St on August 20.

If it belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2001751200.

An iridescent BMX bike was found outside a property on Boundary St on August 21.

If this is your bike, your can contact police and quote the reference QP2001755962.