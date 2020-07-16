Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If this is your Paslode Impulse framing gun, contact police and quote the reference QP2001427029.
If this is your Paslode Impulse framing gun, contact police and quote the reference QP2001427029.
News

LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
16th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you lost or misplaced something while out and about lately?

Bundaberg police have released images of a series of items in their lost property room.

If you think any of the items below might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

This red apollo mountain bike was found on the side of the road in Swan St, Bundaberg on last Tuesday.

If it belongs to you, contact Bundaberg Police and quote the reference QP2001452174.

 

If this Red Apollo mountain bike belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001452174.
If this Red Apollo mountain bike belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001452174.

A brown wallet containing a New South Wales driver's licence and identification was handed in to police last Tuesday.

If it belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001405453.

 

If this is your wallet, contact police and quote the reference QP2001405453.
If this is your wallet, contact police and quote the reference QP2001405453.

A dark blue Optus mobile phone was found outside a church on Woongarra St last Thursday.

If you think it could be yours, contact police and quote the reference QP2001422113.

 

If this is your phone contact police and quote the reference QP2001422113.
If this is your phone contact police and quote the reference QP2001422113.

A black wallet containing identification and cash was found at the sports ground on Kendalls Rd, last Tuesday.

If you think it could be yours, contact police and quote the reference QP2001406201.

 

Is this your wallet? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001406201.
Is this your wallet? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001406201.

A Paslode Impulse framing gun in a yellow hard case was found on the corner of Commercial and Enterprise Sts, Svensson Heights on Friday.

If this belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001427029.

 

If this is your Paslode Impulse framing gun, contact police and quote the reference QP2001427029.
If this is your Paslode Impulse framing gun, contact police and quote the reference QP2001427029.

A number of items were also found at a shopping centre on Takalvan St between June 29 and July 7.

A black men's ring with dark blue edging was found at the centre between those dates.

If it belongs to you and you can prove ownership, contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.

 

Is this your ring? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.
Is this your ring? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.

 

A gold ladies ring with small diamantés in centre and band was also found between June 29 and July 7.

If it belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.

 

Is this your ring? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.
Is this your ring? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.

A ladies watch with black bangle style band was found at a shopping centre on Takalvan St between June 29 and July 7.

If it belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.

 

If this is your watch contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.
If this is your watch contact police and quote the reference QP2001407866.

More stories

Local police join forces to raise vital funds

LOST PROPERTY: Does any of this belong to you?

Does any of this belong to you?

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The STI rising while flu cases fall in Wide Bay

        premium_icon REVEALED: The STI rising while flu cases fall in Wide Bay

        News There’s been a significant decrease in flu numbers compared to last year but some STI cases have increased despite the pandemic

        • 16th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Australian franchise looks to expand to Bundy

        premium_icon Australian franchise looks to expand to Bundy

        News “I used to get very frustrated when I had to tell people I couldn’t get the stain...

        • 16th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Moving day gone wrong: Woman in court over Hummock Rd crash

        premium_icon Moving day gone wrong: Woman in court over Hummock Rd crash

        News One car ended up on it’s side and her car rolled twice before coming to rest in a...