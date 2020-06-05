LOST PROPERTY: Cops looking for owners to collect

A number of items have turned up at the Bundaberg Police Station’s property room. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

A number of items have turned up at the Bundaberg Police Station’s property room. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

A key ring on a lanyard and pairs of glasses have recently found a home at the Bundaberg Police lost property room.

A long-term resident mountain bike has also been there for 18 months and officers are tired of it not paying rent.

If you believe they are yours and can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police on 4153 9111 and quote the corresponding reference number.

A key, USB and torch key ring attached to a lanyard was found at the corner of Mount Perry and Mackenzie Sts on Tuesday – QP2001142095

Bundaberg Police are looking for the owner of this lanyard with a key, USB and torch attached.

Design Italy prescription glasses in a black case were left at the front counter of the Bundaberg Police Station on Wednesday – QP2001149001

Bundaberg Police are looking for the owner of this pair of Design Italy prescription glasses.

Gucci prescription glasses in a pink and green case were found along Commercial St on Wednesday – QP2001148512

Bundaberg Police are looking for the owner of this pair of prescription Gucci glasses.

A Trek mountain bike was found in Branyan St in January last year.