LOST PROPERTY: Cops looking for owners to collect
A key ring on a lanyard and pairs of glasses have recently found a home at the Bundaberg Police lost property room.
A long-term resident mountain bike has also been there for 18 months and officers are tired of it not paying rent.
If you believe they are yours and can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police on 4153 9111 and quote the corresponding reference number.
- A key, USB and torch key ring attached to a lanyard was found at the corner of Mount Perry and Mackenzie Sts on Tuesday – QP2001142095
- Design Italy prescription glasses in a black case were left at the front counter of the Bundaberg Police Station on Wednesday – QP2001149001
- Gucci prescription glasses in a pink and green case were found along Commercial St on Wednesday – QP2001148512
- A Trek mountain bike was found in Branyan St in January last year.