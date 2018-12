AN ALCOHOLIC, who went on a shopping spree with a credit card he found at Stockland Hervey Bay, has fronted court.

David John Brown, of Urangan, spent $425.76 on the stolen card making purchases at local bottle shops and grocery stores.

A subsequent search of his home by police uncovered 7.9g of marijuana and 14 marijuana plants.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was convicted and fined a total of $2200.