LOST AND FOUND: Items from the Bundy police property room

Do you own any of these items in the Bundaberg Police property room?

HAVE you recently lost or miss placed something while out and about?

Bundaberg Police have released images of a number of items that have ended up in their property room.

If you think any of the items below might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg Police quoting the corresponding reference number.

Black framed prescription glasses in a Van Gogh patterned case were found in Bingera St, Bundaberg on October 24.

If these glasses belong to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2002229387.

A black Oppo mobile phone was found on the ground in Buss Park on October 24.

If this phone belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002202345.

A gold coloured ring was found at the intersection of Quay and Targo Streets on Monday.

If this is your ring, contact police and quote the reference QP2002260743.

A blue Flight Wing BMX bike with a missing seat was handed to police on Saturday.

If this bike belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2002248986.

A black Razor Air scooter was found in the front yard of a premises in River Terrace, Milbank on Saturday.

If you own this scooter, contact police and quote the reference QP2002249244.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or calling 1800 333 000.