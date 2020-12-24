LOST AND FOUND: Have you lost something recently?

Bundaberg Police have released images of a number of items in their lost property room.

If you think these items might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg police quoting the corresponding police reference number.

A child’s size guitar in an Xtreme black bag was found at the front of a residence in Lamb St on Tuesday.

If this guitar belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2002629562.

A men’s silver ring was found near the post office in Bourbong Street on Tuesday.

If this ring is yours, contact police and quote the reference QP2002618141.

A small black scanner with blue buttons and silver face was found on the footpath in Branyan St Tuesday.

If this is your scanner, contact police and quote QP2002617703.

If you have information for that could help police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.