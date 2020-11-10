LOST AND FOUND: Do you own these items?

Bundaberg Police have released images of a number of items in their lost property room.

BUNDABERG Police are hoping to reunite a number of items in their property room with their rightful owners.

If you think the property below might be yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding police reference number.

A black handbag was left outside a property on Branyan St on Friday.

If this is your bag, contact police and quote the reference QP2002308081.

A purple children's bicycle with white wheels was found at the intersection of Walker and Branyan Streets.

If this bike belongs to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002317225.

A set of six keys with a plastic tag was found at the front of a bank in Bourbong St on Sunday.

If these keys belong to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002323777.

A small handbag bag containing a UK passport was found outside the Bundaberg Zoo on Quay St on Saturday.

If these items belong to you contact police and quote the reference QP2002318012.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or by calling 1800 333 000.