LOST AND FOUND: Do you own any of these items?

Bundaberg police have released information to help owners of some lost property items be reunited with their possessions.

If you think any of the items below might be yours and you can prove ownership, please contact Bundaberg police and quote the corresponding police reference number.

A sum of money was found on the floor of a shopping centre in Maryborough St, Bundaberg Central on March 1.

If this money belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2100399820.

A dark metallic grey Samsung mobile phone in black case was found on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock on March 3.

If this phone belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference QP2100420672.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or reporting online.

