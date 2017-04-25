Lorna reveals laughter and heartache of war

LOCAL LADY: Sgt Lorna Borghardt shares some stories at the Childers Citizens Service on Anzac Day.

AMONG the hundreds marching and celebrating Anzac Day in Childers was Sergeant Lorna Borghardt, a Second World War veteran and Childers girl.

Born in Childers, the 98-year-old recalled times of laughter and sadness during her time in war.

Ms Borghardt said as a sergeant she had to be strict at the right times.

MARCHING PARADE: Eric Manuel and driver Darren Eastwood at the Childers Citizen Service on Anzac Day. Paul Donaldson BUN250417CHILDERS

"My corporal, they were all looking for her because she didn't report in after 8pm duty,” she said.

"I sent them all around the camp, knowing she had gone to the pictures, they couldn't find her and the officers said they'd come back and check again around 10pm.

"She came back in and I said 'where the hell have you been?' I've sent them all around the camp looking for you.

"Her army skirt was so tight she couldn't jump the fence.

MARCHING PARADE: St Josephs School at the Childers Citizen Service on Anzac Day. Paul Donaldson BUN250417CHILDERS

"I said 'take your shoes off and put them under the bed, make it look like you've been there all along, now get into bed'.”

While fond of memories like this, there are some of pure heartache - one which completely encompasses the love and loss of war.

"The most heartbreaking thing was a girl I shared a hut with, her fiance was fighting in Pupa New Guinea and they were to be married and she asked me to go to Brisbane to help her get a wedding dress,” Ms Borghardt said.

MARCHING PARADE: Billy Bearch and Luke Cage catch up at the Childers Citizen Service on Anzac Day. Paul Donaldson BUN250417CHILDERS

"We were just about ready to go and she said 'oh there's mum coming across the yard, I wonder what she is doing here'.

"She'd just had word that her fiance had been killed in New Guinea - what the Australians would do is have an officer in the middle and men standing around and a Jap sniper had picked him off - shot him on the day she was going to her wedding dress.”

Ms Borghardt said she joined the war efforts because they needed recruits and it was something different.

The veteran and Childers legend has been a part of the RSL for years and even has a room named after her.