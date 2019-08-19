Lord’s ratings: Warner’s horror form a huge concern

Australia escaped with a draw from a rain affected second Ashes Test at Lord's thanks to the reliable contributions of a number of big names - and one late call up.

But the top order again looked brittle with questions hanging over the form of the struggling opening pair in particular.

Every Australian player's performance at the home of cricket rated:

CAMERON BANCROFT - 2

13 and 16

Two Tests into the series, one thing is sure: there can be no questioning Bancroft's toughness. He braved some seriously intense spells from Jofra Archer and toughed out tricky periods before stumps on day two and before tea on day five.

But questions exist around his technique, and he now has four sub-20 scores for the series and that can't be enough to guarantee his spot for the rest of the series.

Cameron Bancroft showed heart again but was unable to post a meaningful score at Lord’s.

DAVID WARNER - 1

3 and 5

Another horror performance from Warner, who played with more intent but had two more single figure scores - taking his total to four this series. Warner copped a gem from Stuart Broad in the first innings and was rattled by Archer in the second.

The normally sure-handed Warner also spilt multiple chances in the field to continue his sub-par series.

It's all been very unlike Warner.

David Warner has had a terrible series so far, both with the bat and in the field.

USMAN KHAWAJA - 3

36 and 2

Further frustration for Khawaja, who flopped in Australia's flaky top order again.

The graceful left-hander looked assured before dangling his bat to a good ball in the first dig, and less so when doing the same on the final day. Australia desperately needs more from their star No. 3, especially now with Steve Smith likely to miss the third Test with concussion.

STEVE SMITH - 9

92

An incredible Test for Smith, who once again carried Australia's first innings with an inspired 92 in two parts - the first, fluid and dominant and the second, after being taken from the field with a concussion, a chaotic mess that lasted just 12 runs from a player clearly not himself. Images of him collapsing face first on the Lord's turf after being struck on the neck will haunt.

TRAVIS HEAD - 6.5

7 and 42 not out

Ordinary in the first innings and could easily have been dismissed for single figures in the second, as he was bamboozled early by Jack Leach.

But after getting through that rough welcome, Head found his groove and calmly steered Australia to a draw. Behind Steve Smith, there's been no more consistent batsman for Australia this series.

MATTHEW WADE - 1

6 and 1

Played his heart out to reach lunch - which, thanks to a rain delay, was ultimately stumps - despite not scoring a run. It showed a different side of Wade's game, compared to the swashbuckling batting which got him back into the Test team.

But he looked far from fluid in being dismissed for 6 from 45 the following day, and left Australia vulnerable with a cheap wicket on Sunday.

TIM PAINE - 5

23 and 4; Six catches

A brain explosion with Australia fighting for the draw, when fell into England's trap and pulled Jofra Archer to square leg where Joe Denly took a remarkable one-handed snare diving to his right.

It's not the first time Paine has been dismissed in such fashion this series and was in stark contrast to his dogged first innings 23. With six catches, he passed 100 Test snares in his career - the second fastest Australian, behind Adam Gilchrist, to do so.

PAT CUMMINS - 8

3-61 and 3-35; 20

The world's premier Test bowler is comfortably Australia's main man.

Ruffled England's feathers with some nasty short-pitched bowling in the first innings which set the tone for Jofra Archer's hostile response.

Reduced England to 2-9 in the space of two balls, including Joe Root with a peach to deliver the skipper his first Test golden duck. Capped off his all-round contribution with 20 valuable first innings runs to steer Australia close to England's 258, and then helped secure the draw.

The world’s best bowler, Pat Cummins, proved his class again. And showed quality with the bat, too.

PETER SIDDLE - 6.5

1-48 and 2-46

Siddle's first over in England's first innings went for 13 - and his last over in their second went for 16.

In between, he was his usual economical self and came back with three wickets in addition to three catches dropped off his bowling. Despite that, could still be the fall guy with James Pattinson pressing for a spot at Headingley.

NATHAN LYON - 5

3-68 and 0-102

Not the best showing from the GOAT, despite drawing level with the great Dennis Lillee on 355 wickets - the pair now equal third behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Lyon could've and perhaps should've had four second innings wickets - with two dropped catches and two legitimate LBWs turned down. But he'll be disappointed at not being able to replicate his Edgbaston heroics.

Australia’s poor use of DRS and a general lack of good fortune frustrated Nathan Lyon at Lord’s.

JOSH HAZLEWOOD - 6.5

3-58 and 0-43

Looked close to returning to his best with a sizzling spell on the morning of day two as he rocked England's top order with the first three wickets.

Bowled with immaculate control, especially in that first session when he was damn near unplayable. However as the ball softened and fatigue set in, Hazlewood waned - and then hardly fired a shot on day four as Australia were going for blood. Will go head to head with Siddle for a spot at Leeds.

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE - 7.5

59

Has made a compelling case to be in Australia's best XI regardless of whether Steve Smith is ruled out or not for the Leeds Test.

Deployed into the team mid-Test for Smith, Labuschagne himself was floored by an Archer bouncer with just the second ball he faced.

Recovered to combined with Head for a match-saving partnership, dulling Archer's fire and brimstone to register his second Test half-century in trying circumstances before a controversial dismissal.