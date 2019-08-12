Lopsided results in Wide Bay AFL penultimate round

NOT GOING ANYWEHRE: Bay Power midfielder Marcus Dyson tries to tackle Bulldogs' fast-moving Joel Saunders.

NOT GOING ANYWEHRE: Bay Power midfielder Marcus Dyson tries to tackle Bulldogs' fast-moving Joel Saunders. Brian Cassidy

AFL: Big score-lines were the order of the day in the penultimate round of the Wide Bay season.

Bay Power defeated Brothers Bulldogs 16.24-120 to 5.8-38 and the Hervey Bay Bombers dominated Across The Waves 28.16-184 to 7.4-46.

For minor premiers Bay Power it was their last competition match of the regular season with a bye scheduled for the final round.

The most pleasing aspect of the match for coach Kristian Walton was making it through with no injuries.

"We have started to get players back and not to get any new injuries was what we were hoping for,” he said.

Walton said Marcus Dyson was the stand-out, kicking four goals from midfield.

"Marcus was outstanding along with Brett Muirhead and Mitch Beacham,” he said.

Bay Power will hold an inter-club match next Friday night to ensure they continue to keep match fit for the grand final in three weeks.

In the other match, the Bombers totally outclassed the bottom-of-the-table ATW Eagles.

The Bombers won by 138 points, 28.16-184 to 7.4-46.

Hervey Bay had secured the match by half time, leading by 55 points.

They did not take their foot off the accelerator, kicking a further 16 goals in the second half. Travis Mills was the top goalscorer, kicking eight, followed by Darcie Pope who kicked five.

Mills will finish the regular season as the top goalscorer.

He currently has landed 46 majors with a game still to play.

His nearest rivals are Jason Bethune from ATW on 43 and Jarrod Stothard of Bay Power on 29.

In the final match of the regular season, the Bombers will host Brothers Bulldogs.

It will be a dress rehearsal for the preliminary final which will be played the following week between the teams.

ATW and Bay Power have the bye.