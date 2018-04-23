Loose dog cause of five car pile-up

A five car pile-up on the highway where two women were injured could have been caused by a stray dog.

A DOG scooting across the Bruce Hwy outside the Gold Nugget supposedly caused a five car pile up on the Bruce Highway at Kybong this morning.

A female driver in her 50s told ambulance officers she slowed to avoid the dog when it ran out in front of her as she drove north towards Gympie about 8am this morning.

The driver suffered chest injuries and was transported to Gympie Hospital, while another female driver in her 50s was also transported for spinal injuries.

Five cars were involved in the bumper to bumper crash - with two showing significant damage.

Traffic was able to flow slowly past the scene, which was clear within about 40 minutes.

The dog was unable to be found and the driver said it was not hit.