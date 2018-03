FOUND: The Malaysian passport was found on Monday.

A MALAYSIAN passport was found at Beech Crt, Woodgate, and handed to police on Monday.

The passport was in a black wallet along with ID cards.

If you think the property might be yours and can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9133, and quote the police reference number QP1800464680.