Looking for work? Here's five jobs available right now
IF YOU are looking for work check out these jobs available now:
Bundaberg Regional Council are looking for a savvy administration officer. It will be a full-time permanent role, if you think you have what it takes email vacancies@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.
An adult literacy teacher/trainer is required for the Skills for Education and Employment program in Bundaberg.
For more information nickl@ceagroup.com.au.
If you love to cook there could be a job waiting for you. A relief cook/chef is required to prepare and cook Sunday roast and desserts according to head chefs menu.
To apply https://bit.ly/2IOYJqv.
Do you have experience working with the disabled?
Edmen are seeking Disability Support Workers. The role will see you on the front-line providing daily support to young adults with physical and intellectual disabilities in Bundaberg.
To apply email recruitmentqld@edmen.com.au.
1300 Smiles is looking for an experienced dental assistant and receptionist. It will be a casual role with an immediate start. To apply go to https://bit.ly/2v87ERF.