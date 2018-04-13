Menu
JOBS AVAILABLE: Check out these jobs available here in Bundaberg now.
Looking for work? Here's five jobs available right now

Emma Reid
by
12th Apr 2018 11:27 AM

IF YOU are looking for work check out these jobs available now:

Bundaberg Regional Council are looking for a savvy administration officer. It will be a full-time permanent role, if you think you have what it takes email vacancies@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

An adult literacy teacher/trainer is required for the Skills for Education and Employment program in Bundaberg.

For more information nickl@ceagroup.com.au.

If you love to cook there could be a job waiting for you. A relief cook/chef is required to prepare and cook Sunday roast and desserts according to head chefs menu.

To apply https://bit.ly/2IOYJqv.

Do you have experience working with the disabled?

Edmen are seeking Disability Support Workers. The role will see you on the front-line providing daily support to young adults with physical and intellectual disabilities in Bundaberg.

To apply email recruitmentqld@edmen.com.au.

1300 Smiles is looking for an experienced dental assistant and receptionist. It will be a casual role with an immediate start. To apply go to https://bit.ly/2v87ERF.

