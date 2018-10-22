Looking for a light salad? Toss this one into the mix

A return to lighter meal offerings at this time of year is always a welcome thing. As much as I love my slow-cooked meats, casseroles and roast veg in winter, warmer weather demands a simpler, healthier menu. Quick and easy recipes with little prep time leave us with more time to do other things in the great outdoors.

This tasty salmon recipe allows the fish to play the starring role. I like my salmon still swimming, as it were; a quick sear on each side is enough for me. But there's no right and wrong here; it's purely a matter of taste. If you prefer salmon cooked right through, just increase the time in the pan. There are no rules. Then it's just a matter of tossing it with fresh salad ingredients and a tasty ginger dressing, and you're good to go. A quick and healthy meal option that just happens to taste great as well.

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup olive oil, divided

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp black sesame seeds

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 salmon fillets, skin off

4 cups mixed salad leaves, washed, patted dry

1 cup shredded carrot

METHOD

Reserve one tablespoon of the oil for cooking; combine remainder with vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame seeds and salt and pepper, to taste, in a screw-top jar.

Heat the tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat.

Cook the salmon fillets for 1-2 minutes per side, or until cooked to your liking. Slice into thick strips.

Divide the salad leaves and carrot among four serving plates and top with salmon slices. Drizzle salad dressing over the top and serve immediately.

